Jackson Academy names former Kent State DC David Duggan next football coach

Jackson Academy has announced David Duggan as its new football coach.

Duggan, 60, who was the Kent State defensive coordinator in 2023, returns to Jackson Academy as head coach. He served as the high school's defensive coordinator in 2022.

"When I was here previously as the defensive coordinator, I really enjoyed being part of the JA community," Duggan said in a social media post. "I can’t wait to get started."

Duggan resigned at Kent State after one season.

Duggan also had stints at Southern Miss from 2008-11 and 2013-16, during which he served as linebackers coach every year, special teams coordinator from 2009-10, co-defensive coordinator in 2011 and defensive coordinator from 2013-16.

Duggan has coached at numerous colleges around the country as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He also spent time in the NFL Europe League in Germany, serving as head coach and defensive coordinator for multiple teams.

"I hope to make an impact on the student-athletes by inspiring them to reach their goals and change their best daily," Duggan said. "I believe that developing student-athletes of character off the field and creating a positive environment will lead to winning championships on the field."

Duggan replaces former Raider coach Aubrey Blackwell, whose team finished 8-5 and reached the second round of the MAIS Class 6A state playoffs last season.

Blackwell spent two seasons as head coach at Jackson Academy, going 17-9.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson Academy hires David Duggan next football coach