Jacksboro tops initial TRN High School Football Top 10

A lot has changed since the end of last football season.

Graduation affects several teams every season, but one might have thought local high school football players found their own version of the transfer portal that has so heavily altered college football.

But here we are, days away from kickoff of the first games of the season.

Wichita Falls area action starts Thursday when Knox City meets two-time defending Class A Division I six-man state champion Westbrook at a neutral site in Jayton. TRN Sports writer Jonathan Hull will be there covering that matchup, which features former Seymour standout Keegan Gilbreath playing his first six-man game for Westbrook against an experienced Knox City team.

Also on Thursday, Hirschi meets Clint at a neutral site in Andrews, a good way for the Huskies to warm up for their final season.

Then, of course, there’s rumors of a big game in town Friday night.

The final meeting between Wichita Falls High and Rider is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. The TRN Sports staff will be there in full force with Hull joined by freelancers Cory Hogue and Zach Duncan along with photographer Naomi Skinner to cover all the action.

More: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Picking the top games to cover each week of the 2023 season

But before the season gets started, we figured it only fair to provide a preseason TRN Top 10, giving a good gauge of our expectations this season.

TRN TOP 10

Teams are ranked relative to its standing in its respective district and region. Potential head-to-head matchups do not factor into the rankings. It's well known a Class 5A or 4A school would beat a Class 2A. However, an actual head-to-head matchup is considered. Last year’s record and final TRN Top 10 ranking is in parenthesis.

1. Jacksboro (8-4, 9) — The Tigers averaged 38 points a game last season and return nine starters on offense, including quarterback Lando Belcher and two of the area’s best receivers in Kaleem Howard and Cannon Valenzuela.

2. Benjamin (14-0, 1) — The defending Class A Division II six-man champions were hit hard by graduation which is why the Mustangs have dropped a spot in our rankings. But they still have the best six-man player in the state with Grayson Rigdon. He alone makes them a favorite to repeat as state champs.

3. Holliday (13-1, 2) — A coaching change and switch from the wing-T to a spread offense isn’t dampening our expectations of the Eagles. They remain favored to win the district and make another deep playoff run.

4. Graham (6-5, 6) — The Steers not only return a wealth of talent, many of those returning starters are entering their third season on the varsity. This feels like the year Graham again becomes a regional threat.

5. Rider (8-4, 5) — No 11-man team in the area was probably hit harder by graduation, but this program has been able to reload in the past. While young in areas, there’s enough talent here to keep Rider relevant in its district title race and regional playoff field.

6. WFHS (9-5, 7) — The Coyotes’ incredible run to the state quarterfinals has reenergized the program and given the program its highest expectations since 2014. Depth on defense and at running back could make this another special season.

7. Windthorst (8-5, NR) — The Trojans finished last regular season with a 5-5 record, which was below the lofty expectations of this program. And yet they still won two playoff games. There’s been a lot of turnover at key positions again but doubt the Trojans at your own risk.

8. Knox City (9-3, 4) — The Greyhounds could be voted higher in these rankings considering the amount of talent they return, but they haven’t proved capable of beating the state’s upper-echelon teams. They’ll have a chance to do so in Week 1 against defending state champion Westbrook.

9. Hirschi (9-3, 3) — This drop in the poll has to be expected when you graduate two Division I college prospects with the talent of A’Marion Peterson (USC) and Jamarion Carroll (SMU). But frankly, we may be underrating the Huskies quite a bit.

10. Vernon (6-5, NR) — The Lions improved incredibly last season and have a lot of experience back from that team. They have the best assortment of athletes in District 3-3A Division I, and we think they can challenge to win it.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: High school football team rankings for Wichita Falls area