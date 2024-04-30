Jacks win 2-day Grand Rapids invite by 15 strokes

Apr. 29—BEMIDJI — With 14 strokes to spare, the Bemidji High School boys golf team took home a first-place finish from Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks won the GR Grand Slam at Pokegama and Eagle Ridge with a score of 625, beating Hibbing in second place by 15 swings.

Eli Toumala and Ryan Daman tied for first place with two-day scores of 150. Weston Seitz claimed 13th at 163. Beckett Grand followed in 17th at 166, while Nick Carlson was a shot behind Grand at 167. Carter Fish finished 23 overall with a two-day score of 168.

Team Results (Top10)

1-Bemidji 625; 2-Hibbing 640; 3-Hermantown 657; 4-Proctor-Esko 663; T-5-Grand Rapids 666; T-5-Rock Ridge 666; 7-Duluth Marshall 711; 8-Greenway-Nashwauk-Keawatin 726; 9-Grand Rapids 2 748; 10-Grand Rapids 3 767.