Jacks tie with West Fargo Sheyenne for 3rd in North-South Invite

May 20—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys golf team returned to form with a top-three finish at the Detroit Lakes North-South Invite on Saturday.

The first of two rounds took place at Headwaters Golf Course on Friday morning. The tournament concluded at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Saturday with the Lumberjacks tied for third place at 636 strokes with West Fargo Sheyenne. Grand Forks Red River won the meet with a total of 617, followed by Detroit Lakes (621). Fargo Davies was one shot back of BHS and Sheyenne in fifth (637).

Ryan Daman tied for fourth place individually with a two-day score of 153. He was nine shots off the lead. Weston Seitz took 22nd place (161), followed by Eli Tuomala and Beckett Grand in a tie for in 32nd (163).

Nick Carlson and Carter Fish rounded out the meet for the Jacks with scores of 167 in 38th place.

Team Results

1-Grand Forks Red River 617; 2-Detroit Lakes 621; T-3-Bemidji 636; T-3-West Fargo Sheyenne 636; 5-Fargo Davies 637; 6-Cloquet 639; 7-Moorhead 642; 8-Albany 645; 9-Fargo North 645; 10-Willmar 658.