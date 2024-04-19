Jacks takes 3rd in Pequot Lakes against 21 teams to open 2024 season

Apr. 18—PEQUOT LAKES — With aspirations of making noise in Section 8-3A this spring, the Bemidji High School boys golf team got off to a great start.

The Lumberjacks took third place at the Pequot Lakes Early Bird Invitational at The Pines at Grand View Lodge on Wednesday morning. They finished with a team score of 313, just 11 shots behind Rosemound in first place.

Weston Seitz paced BHS with a sixth-place finish. He finished his round with a score of 75. Ryan Daman also finished inside the top 10 with a ninth-place score of 78. Eli Tuomala and Beckett Grand carded scores of 80, which was good enough for 20th. Carter Fish (82, 30th) and Nick Carlson (86, 61st) rounded out the day for the Jacks.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Rosemount 302; 2-HillMurray 311; 3-Bemidji 313; 4-Monticello 315; 5-Staples-Motley 323; 5-Cloquet 323; 7-Roseau 327; 7-New Prague 327; 9-Pequot Lakes 329; 10-Hawley 332; 10-Moorhead 332.