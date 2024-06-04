Jacks survive 5-set thriller against Proctor/Hermantown to notch state bid

Jun. 4—HERMANTOWN — There are many firsts a new athletics program crosses off the list during an inaugural season.

Most of them are guaranteed — first point, first win, first road trip. One first, however, is earned. The Bemidji High School volleyball team maneuvered through their first season, culminating in their first state tournament berth.

The Lumberjacks knocked off Proctor/Hermantown on Monday night in five sets to win the Northern MN Conference. BHS won the first two sets 28-26 and 25-22 before dropping the third and fourth sets by identical scores of 25-22.

The Jacks prevailed in the fifth set, edging out Proctor/Hermantown 15-12.

Bemidji hits the road for Shakopee June 12-13 for state. The Lumberjacks will compete in a single-elimination format with a consolation bracket.