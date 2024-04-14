Jacks see early lead slip, Storm scores 3 runs in 6th to steal win

Apr. 13—SAUK RAPIDS-RICE — The Bemidji High School softball team was six outs away from securing its first win this season.

Leading 2-0 in heading into the bottom of the sixth inning against Sauk Rapids-Rice, the Lumberjacks allowed three runs, eventually losing 3-2 on the road.

Five consecutive singles to open the sixth inning gave the Storm a one-run lead. BHS was retired in order in the top of the seventh.

Emilie Jessen drove in the game's first run with a two-out single in the first inning. The Jacks doubled their lead in the third on May Schmidt's RBI knock.

Aleah Shogren pitched six innings for Bemidji. She allowed nine hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts. Riley Turk earned the win in the circle for Sauk Rapids-Rice, allowing just four hits, two earned runs, two walks with nine strikeouts.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 101 000 0 — 2-4-0

SRR 000 003 X — 3-9-0

WP: Turk (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)