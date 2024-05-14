Jacks score 3 in 7th to force extras, pull out dramatic win over EGF

May 13—EAST GRAND FORKS — Late-inning magic fell in favor of the Bemidji High School baseball team on Monday in East Grand Forks.

The Lumberjacks pulled out an 8-7 win in eight innings behind a four-run burst in the final two innings.

Trailing 7-4 and down to their last three outs, BHS had two runners on with one out. Jack Lundquist scored on a wild pitch before Boston Smith singled to load the bases. Stonewall Gessner tied the game with a two-RBI double.

In extra innings, Gunner Ganske walked with the bases loaded, giving the Jacks a one-run lead. Ganske picked up the win on the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced before dancing around a two-out walk.

Hanson went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Gunner Ganske, Fisher Ganske and Gessner each doubled.

Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 7

BHS 100 210 31 — 8-12-2

EGF 300 040 00 — 7-4-2

WP: G. Ganske (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Frize (2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)