Jacks push through growing pains in season-opening win over Crookston

Apr. 4—BEMIDJI — A veteran presence is hard to come by right now for the Bemidji High School boys tennis team.

The Lumberjacks had one senior in the lineup with varsity experience on Thursday at the BHS tennis courts. With fresh faces supplying a chunk of the varsity points earned, including a pair of eighth graders at Nos. 1 and 4 singles, the Jacks powered through some first-match hurdles to pull out a 4-3 win over Crookston.

"It's good to pick up a win," head coach Kyle Fodness said. "I think everybody would say there were points or games they wish they had back. The good thing is this group of guys will learn well from those and come out and improve. It's always good to pick up a win, but you have to learn from it, too."

Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen, the Jacks' top doubles team, led the way. The duo makes up two-thirds of Bemidji's on-court leadership group, with injured senior Leo Mathews being the third.

McNallan and Hasbargen cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win in their first match this season, picking up where they left off from a successful 2023 as a tandem.

"Normally, (our biggest strength) is when he's serving and I'm at the net," McNallan said. "Today, we were both a little off in our strengths. Our forehands were really strong today, which is weird for me. It's still early."

Bemidji also picked up wins from junior Brooks Johnson and eighth grader Josh Arel at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. Peter Mathews and Marian Staengle knocked off Hudson Rick and Colton Osborn in straight sets to seal the team win at No. 3 doubles.

As captains, McNallan and Hasbargen were chosen to take on the responsibility of being the team's leaders. Fodness saw their experience have a real-time ripple effect.

"If you look up and down all the courts, the first team to really take control of their match was Jack and JD," Fodness said. "Maybe not score-wise, but they were confident, they were hitting. They were just playing well. When teams see that — because they do some court watching — it's a reminder to the younger guys it really is just about playing. They have a variety of leadership skills."

However, with leadership comes pressure.

"There's a little bit of pressure, for sure," McNallan said. "Most of the guys are newcomers on varsity. I don't know them too well yet because I always played with the upperclassmen when I was younger. But now we're the upperclassmen, so we have to be those guys for them."

McNallan and Hasbargen could prove to be one of the best Section 8AA doubles teams this spring.

"You forget sometimes that you need to play to your strengths out on the court," Fodness said. "No two teams play doubles exactly the same way. They did a really good job of adjusting to what made them a good doubles team last year and what they worked on to be better in the offseason. Instead of just hitting, they approached each point with a game plan. That's when they're really good."

For Hasbargen, Thursday was the first of what he hopes are many steps toward a memorable senior campaign, even if it comes with some ribbing from his doubles partner.

"It feels good to win and take a good first step into the season," Hasbargen said. "I just want to finish my high school career strong and pave the way."

"And go to state, too?" McNallan jokingly asked Hasbargen.

"Maybe," Hasbargen responded with a grin. "We'll see what happens. We just have to work hard and have fun."

Bemidji 4, Crookston 3

Singles

No. 1: Thomforde (CRK) def. Lappinga 6-4, 6-0

No. 2: Winjum (CRK) def. Ardnt 6-3. 7-5

No. 3: Johnson (BHS) def. Widseth 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Arel (BHS) def. Groven 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Everett/Funk 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Boike/Brule (CRK) def. Louvar/Harris 6-3, 4-6, 10-1

No. 3: Mathews/Staengle (BHS) def. Rick/Osborn 7-5, 6-1