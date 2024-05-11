Jacks power their way to victory over Thief River Falls on Radio Night

May 10—BEMIDJI — There's no mistaking where Dom Arndt is on the tennis court. Just look for the kid doing his signature fist pump after winning a point.

The Bemidji High School boys tennis junior pumped his fist plenty of times on Friday night in the Lumberjacks' 5-2 win over Thief River Falls. His 6-0, 6-1 win over Kaleb Funk came on Radio Night in front of a packed crowd and a live radio broadcast on KBUN at the BHS tennis courts.

"Dom clicked," Jacks head coach Kyle Fodness said. "I remember talking to him in the fall. I said, 'Hey, I'm looking forward to having you out there for tennis. Dom said back to me, 'Yeah, I'm thinking about (going out for tennis).' I told him I did the thinking for him already. He just stepped in as such a coachable guy, and he's a competitor. Dom's fist pump is iconic. It just takes time to click on all cylinders."

Arndt is a plug-and-play kind of player. Fondness can stick him at any singles position and count on him to deliver a competitive result.

"Dom's been doing a great job of moving (up and down the lineup)," Fodness said. "Before I could even finish telling him that he goes, 'Coach, it's like lines in hockey. I just go do my job.' He's been doing his job really well, and to see him come alive and get rewarded for some wins is great. We can't wait to work together in the summer."

Arndt has been rolling in recent weeks, picking up wins left and right from various singles positions.

"Tennis is different from any other sport I've played because so much of it is mental," Arndt said. "You can't let any points get ahead of you or in your head too much. These guys — my teammates, my coaches — have taught me a lot. They help me calm down. Practicing every day, and getting reps every day, that's been a big help. I'm just trying to get better every day."

Arndt's win secured Bemidji's second point. The Lumberjacks went on to win all three doubles matches to secure the team win, moving to 12-4 this season.

BHS had a bigger crowd than it typically would for a tennis meet on Friday. Not only did a traveling crowd of TRF supporters make the trip, but the occasion of playing under the lights sent the Lumberjack faithful into the weekend with some night-time tennis.

"I enjoy playing at night," Arndt said. "It's not that much different from normal, but the lighting is different. You can see the ball pretty well out here at night. I actually prefer the later matches. There's something special about it.

"It means a lot to the team because when you see a lot of people here to see you, it picks you up. It's a good feeling to have all of the fans on your side. Even for the other team, it's cool to play in front of a lot of people. We don't play out here at night that much, and it was a really good turnout."

Fodness admitted he was too caught up in the matches to appreciate the support from the community in real-time.

"I do a bad job at following my own advice sometimes because I always tell the boys to take in the moment," Fodness said. "This is an awesome experience, and they enjoyed the turnout for it. Thief River Falls travels well, and they have a really great tennis community. It was just a really cool atmosphere and experience for our boys to play in tonight."

JD Hasbargen notched the Jacks' first point with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles.

"JD is one of those guys where you're going to look back and think, 'I miss having him as a senior player,'" Fodness said. "You always miss your seniors, but JD is the ultimate captain reassurance. No player wins every match, but JD just goes out there and does his job. He goes out and takes care of business. His job today was to anchor the singles lineup, and he didn't leave any doubt."

With Hasbargen and Jack McNallan playing singles matches, Bemidji found an unlikely duo to lead the way in doubles competition.

Max Louvar and Peter Mathews earned a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles, and they've given Fodness the ability to move McNallen and Hasbargen into singles competition if needed.

"What made it possible was Peter and Max gelling as a team," Fodness said. "We got those guys in a combination a few times because we had to. We kind of suspected they'd work well together in practice. We were kind of forced to do it against St. Michael-Albertville. When they're on, they're on. Sometimes, that higher level of play at No. 1 doubles brings that out of your play."

One match went to a third set. Owen Lappinga lost the first set at No. 2 singles 6-1 before rebounding with a 6-0 win. The third set went the distance, and then some, with TRF's Spencer Hempel edging out a 14-12 victory.

For Lappinga, an eighth-grader, experiencing the collective eyes of his spectators and teammates solely on him was a moment that will prove to be valuable down the road.

"Owen's been doing a great job of doing what we ask everybody to do and that's learn and improve," Fodness said. "He made some really good adjustments from the first to the second set. He continued those adjustments as the match went on. Tennis is such a sport of experience. In close matches, there's no substitute for experience."

"You have to have the lights, the people watching, and you just have to gain experience from that. It's invaluable. For Owen to play this match, have his teammates watching him and cheering him on, that was really cool."

Bemidji 5, Thief River Falls 2

Singles

No. 1: Cornelius (TRF) def. McNallan 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Hempel (TRF) def. Lappinga 6-1, 0-6, 14-12

No. 3: Hasbargen (BHS) def. Burkel 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Arndt (BHS) def. Funk 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Louvar/Mathews (BHS) def. Rantanen/Olson 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Johnson/Arel (BHS) def. Dodson/Dearth 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Harris/Friese (BHS) def. Williams/Svensgaard 6-1, 6-0