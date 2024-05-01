Jacks power through rain, beat Spuds in long-awaited 1st home game

Apr. 30—BEMIDJI — Mother Nature did everything possible to prevent the Bemidji High School softball team from playing a home game.

The Lumberjacks' first nine games were played on the road after a myriad of home postponements throughout the spring at the BHS softball field. With the Jacks finally set to play in a home doubleheader against Section 8-4A rival Moorhead on Senior Day, the weather only allotted room for one seven-inning game.

"It's kind of crazy because we got (outside) earlier than we ever have before, but then we have to wait for our first home game in basically May," head coach Brad Takkunen said. "It's kind of insane. It was very enjoyable not to have to get on a bus to play a game."

Bemidji made the most of its first game on its home diamond. Behind a five-run second inning, the Lumberjacks picked up their first section win this season, beating the Spuds 5-4.

Bemidji was preparing for the second leg of the doubleheader when the coaches and officials agreed not to play the second game, adding another scheduling hiccup for the Jacks.

"Some of those (postponed) games we've actually lost on our schedule," Takkunen said. "We play Proctor (on Wednesday) on the road because it was the only way we could fit it in with the inability umpires. The good news is we get to play. But the bad news is the kids put in the time to play, and we haven't gotten to play in front of our fans before today."

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second frame, BHS scraped a run across on a fielder's choice to split the deficit in half. Sammy Nistler's single two batters later gave the Jacks the lead when she drove in Jordan Pemberton and Brennan Etling.

A fielder's choice and an error brought two more runs across, giving Bemidji a 5-2 lead on just two hits in the second inning.

Standout senior pitcher Aleah Shogren needed five runs to get the Lumberjacks (2-8) their second win. She threw all seven innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and two walks to go with her five strikeouts.

"For us, it's been such a battle and a grind to try and get the bat on the ball," Takkunen said. "The whole focus up to today's game was just getting the bat on the ball. Don't swing at pitches above your belly button unless the ump is calling it. We've been suckered into those pitches.

"Today, we didn't swing at those pitches as often. We hit those little nubbers and those ground balls where it's tough for somebody to make a play. All of a sudden, they start going our way, and you string some runs together."

Shogren was in a jam in the top of the sixth inning while trying to protect a 5-3 lead. With runners on second and third and one out, Shogren induced a fly out before fielding a ground ball headed between her middle infielders to keep the Spuds off the board in the sixth.

Shogren allowed a leadoff double in the top of the seventh inning to Taylor Brueske, who came around to score on a fielder's choice two batters later. It was the only earned run Shogren allowed.

"She just continues to throw the ball," Takkunen said. "She will amidst that sometimes she misses some spots, but she gets the ball and continues to throw. There's not much more I can ask for. She did a nice job of hitting her spots and mixing speeds. ... Everything that I hoped for, she did. She got some big strikeouts and got that soft contact. She's been doing her job and has been doing her job."

Despite their 2-8 record, the Lumberjacks have been competitive. They lost six of those games by for or fewer runs, including four one-run contests. BHS surrendered three unearned runs on Tuesday behind four errors.

"In those games we played against Brainerd and Rogers, we were right there against teams ranked in this state," Takkunen said. "To me, and hopefully to them, it shows who we can be. We've just been getting punched and punched and punched, and part of that is our doing. ... I hope they saw for themselves that they don't have a crazy old coach and that he's telling us that when we swing at good pitches, good things will happen."

Takkunen hopes Tuesday was a turning point. Bemidji has struggled at the plate, scoring four or fewer runs in seven of its nine games. But the Lumberjacks' ability to stay competitive even when the offense isn't might be a sign of good things to come.

"We had that discussion after the game about how I've been trying to get that (message) across to them," Takkunen said. "They can be a very good team if they do those little things. We didn't even play particularly well at times in the field and in our baserunning, but if you put the bat on the ball, the other team will make some of those mistakes. I firmly believe this team can compete with the better teams."

Bemidji 5, Moorhead 4

MHD 020 100 1 — 4-7-1

BHS 050 000 0 — 5-3-4

WP: Shogren (7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP: Kludt (6 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 11 K)