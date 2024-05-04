Jacks take home 2nd-place finish from Park Rapids

May 3—PARK RAPIDS — Another day, another standout finish for the Bemidji High School boys golf team.

The Lumberjacks went to Park Rapids on Friday and came home with a second-place team score of 320, just two shots back of Hawley in first.

Ryan Daman notched the top BHS score with a 78 in fifth place in the individual standings. Nick Carlson was one shot back in a tie for ninth at 79. Beckett Grand carded an 81 in 13th place.

Weston Seitz and Carter Fish turned in rounds of 82 in 16th place, while Eli Toumala came in 26th with an 85.

Hawley's Jack Justesen shot a 67, which was five-under par. The next best player was Crosby-Ironton/AItkin's Louie Meyer with a 76.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Hawley 318; 2-Bemidji 320; 3-Pequot Lakes 324; 4-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 327; 5-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 333; 6-Thief River Falls 334; 7-East Grand Forks 338; 8-Willmar 341; 9-Barnesville 350; 10-Nevis 354.