Jacks fall to Proctor/Hermantown in regular-season finale, hit the road for postseason

May 31—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys volleyball team will play for a chance to compete in a state tournament.

The Lumberjacks will play Proctor/Hermantown for a fourth time on the road on Monday, June 3, with a trip to state on the line. The two teams played against each other on Thursday night in the regular-season finale at BHS.

The Jacks dropped the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22. Bemidji stormed back to tie the match at 2-2 with wins of 25-21 and 25-22 before falling in the fifth 15-11.

The Lumberjacks also honored their seniors — Ty White, Haris Barry, Zeno Aliprandini, Dylan Waukazo, Ben Frauenholtz, Caleb Anderson and Nick Raitio — with a Senior Night celebration.