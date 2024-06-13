Jacks eliminated in 1st boys volleyball state appearance

Jun. 12—SHAKOPEE — The inaugural Bemidji High School boys volleyball season came to a close on Wednesday in Shakopee at the state tournament.

The Lumberjacks were matched up with top-seeded Shakopee in the opening round, losing in three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-16.

While their championship hopes went away, the Jacks played in a consolation match against Mound Co-Op. BHS fell in three sets again 25-23, 25-21,31-29.

Boys volleyball is still in an emerging sport phase in the MSHSL until next spring. Schools can choose to play in the MSHSL's first sanctioned year of boys volleyball in 2025. Bemidji has not made a decision on it's program's status yet.