Jacks compete against 2 schools at Spartan Last Shot Meet

May 16—FARGO, N.D. — The Bemidji High School track and field team went toe-to-toe with two other schools at the Spartan Last Shot Meet at North High School in Fargo, N.D. on Tuesday.

Both of the Lumberjack boys and girls teams took third place, with the girls totaling 145 points and the boys 129 points.

Ava Werner took second place in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.33. Alivia Thompson was 0.14 seconds faster than Mia Hoffmann in the 800, finishing in second place (2:18.46). Hoffmann took third in 2:18.60. Thompson and Hoffmann joined Addison Maish and Komis Webster to finish first in the 4x400-meter relay (4:24.02)

BHS had two girls finish in the top three in the hurdles races. Lola VanEngelenhoven took third in the 100 at 17.98. Aubrey DeWitt also took third in the 300 (51.03). Elizabeth Youso also took third in the discus (85-04).

Riley Branson also took third in the discus for the boys with a throw of 119-02. Austin Heim took second in the pole vault (10-06), while Henry McCrady finished third in the long jump (18-07).

Ryland Olson claimed third place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 20.33.

Will Termont did his thing in the 800, finishing with the top time of 1:57.69. BHS had five of the top seven runners — Caleb Knott (2:04.10, 3rd), Tanner Johnson (2:06.55, 4th), Moses Son (2:14.22, 6th) and Liam Larson (2:14.83, 7th). Isac Schouten also took second place in the 1600 at 4:44.15.