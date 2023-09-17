Jacks collect 9 top-10 finishes, finish 6th at Border Battle

Sep. 16—WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Border Battle annually welcomes girls swimming and diving teams from North Dakota and Minnesota. It's a meet that is typically used as an early-season measuring stick.

The Bemidji High School swimmers and divers brought home nine top-10 finishes and a sixth-place team finish. They totaled 165.5 points, tied with Fargo North out of 13 competing teams.

Kennedy Olson notched the best finish for the Lumberjacks, taking third among all divers with a score of 329.4. Teammates Ridley Hadrava and Taylor Hanks finished in eighth (269.2) and 10th place (261.75), respectively.

The best BHS individual swimming finish belonged to Abby Daman, who clocked a fourth-place time in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:16.98. She also took eighth place in the 100 free (59.68) and competed in Bemidji's 200 free relay team with Elena Harmsen, Kylie Donat and Elle Willie, taking fourth place (1:48.38).

Wille took fifth place in the 200 free with a time of 2:10.01. She also finished in 10th place in the 100 free (1:00.01). Ryan Gaskins finished ninth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:30.46 and 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:10.34). Marley Ueland finished right behind Gaskins in 12th place (1:11.36).

Team Results (Top 10)

1.Sartell 449.5; 2-West Fargo Sheyenne 287.5; 3-Horace 216.5; 4-West Fargo 196; 5-Willmar 170; T6- Bemidji, Fargo North 165.5; 8-Alexandria 148; 9-Andover 145; 10-Perham/New York Mills 124.5.