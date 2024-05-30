Jacks break through to 2nd day, finish 6th at Section 8-3A Tournament

May 30—SAUK CENTRE — Bemidji High School girls golf head coach Tina Offerdahl made it a team goal to get to the second day of the Section 8-3A Tournament. The Lumberjacks did just that on Wednesday.

BHS made the cut by two strokes, edging out Becker for fifth place with a score of 353. The Jacks concluded the team portion of the event on Thursday, falling to sixth place with a two-day total of 733.

Margie Anderson tied for 13th with a total of 175, which was 22 strokes over par. Taylor Schulke took 24th at 183. Brynn Meyer (188) and Halle Sanden (189) finished back-to-back in 29th and 30th, respectively. Aurora Frank (196, T-34th) and Madeline Larson (202, T-41st) rounded out the day for Bemidji.

Brainerd's Sophia Karsina won the second championship with a three-under-par two-day score of 143. Sartell's Shayla Nordlund (152), Moorhead's Madison Hanson (167), Willmar's Fernanda Ossa (167), Moorhead's Taylor Hagen (170) and Becker's Layla Mathews (170) qualified the Class 3A state tournament individually. Alexandria won the team title with a score of 674.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 674; 2-Brainerd 687; 3-Moorhead 698; 4-Sartell 705; 5-Becker 720; 6-Bemidji 733.