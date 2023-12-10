Jacks battle to the end, but Otters' buzzer-beating corner 3 secures win

Dec. 9—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School girls basketball team largely played well enough to win on Saturday afternoon at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks, facing off against Fergus Falls, held an 11-point lead midway through the second half and looked primed to secure their fourth win of the season. But the scrappy Otters continued to battle back and tied the game with 43 seconds left.

That set the stage for Ruby Ellison's heroics. Fergus Falls' sophomore guard found an opening in the corner and knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining, ripping the victory away from the Jacks and giving the Otters a 48-45 triumph.

"We feel like if we can hold teams in the 40s that it gives us a really good shot, and we did have a really good shot," said BHS assistant coach Travis Peterson. "Our offense, we have to find a little more scoring."

With head coach Darin Schultz out sick with pneumonia, Peterson stepped into the lead role. It's one he's familiar with, having helmed Bemidji boys basketball as head coach from 2015-20.

He's also been a girls assistant coach for multiple years, so he kept things largely similar to what Schultz would do. After all, Peterson only found out he would be assuming the head role at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

"We ran our game plan and I thought we had a good one, and it almost worked," Peterson said.

Bemidji led 18-16 at the half, forcing 13 turnovers to keep the Otters at bay in the opening frame. Yet Peterson was disappointed the Lumberjacks didn't separate more on the scoreboard, something that eventually came back to hurt them in the second half.

"We're proud of the fact that we could hold a team to 16 points, but we should have a little bigger margin at that point," Peterson said. "But that's basketball. I mean, they're a nice team, and they're going to win a lot of games. They're very well coached, and they had a good plan against us."

The Lumberjacks (3-2) went up 11 for the only time on Katey Milbrandt's putback layup with about nine minutes to go. The Otters (2-2) answered almost immediately via a 3-pointer by leading scorer Brynn Sternberg. That was a harbinger of things to come, as Fergus Falls scratched and clawed to continually slice into the deficit down the stretch.

"I talked to the girls after the game and said, 'We've been waiting for a close game,'" Peterson recounted. "We've had four games prior to this one, and they haven't been real close games at the end. We need games like this to learn about ourselves and to be able to identify things that we need to work on and situations that are things that we will work on in practice."

Because it's still quite early in the season, the Jacks should have plenty of time to rehearse situational plays the rest of the way. What Peterson took away most from Saturday's matchup was Bemidji's willingness to lock in and fight despite a unique set of circumstances.

"It's learning," he said. "We'll learn a lot from this game, probably more than we learned from any of our previous games."

He also found fulfillment in the way his defense competed all afternoon. After forcing 32 turnovers in their last home game, the Lumberjacks swiped 17 Fergus Falls possessions on Saturday.

"I love it," Peterson said. "That's something that I pride myself in, having the girls prepared for the defensive side. And coach Schultz is very in line with my line of thinking. So we work on it (for) a lot of practice, and we try to explain to the girls that it's not fun. But winning is fun, and being competitive is fun, and you've got to do it. It's half the game. It's half the game, and you have to be good at that half of the game too if you want to be competitive."

Fergus Falls 48, Bemidji 45

FF 16 32 — 48

BHS 18 27 — 45

FERGUS FALLS — Sternberg 20, Hajicek 10, Fullhart 9, Ellison 6, Haarstad 2, Budke 1.

BEMIDJI — Bieber 13, Lish 9, Milbrandt 8, LaValley 5, Malterud 5, Snobl 3, Pink 2.