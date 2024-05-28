Jackrabbits fall in extra innings in opener

May 28—The Lakeshore Chinooks beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-3 in 12 innings on Monday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The season-opening game drew a crowd of 689.

Kokomo scored a single run in the bottom of the ninth to knot the score at 1-1 and force extra innings. Each team scored a single run in the 11th inning to make it 2-2. After the Chinooks scored two runs in the top of the 12th for a 4-2 lead, the Jackrabbits came right in the bottom of the frame by scoring one run and having the bases loaded — but the Chinooks escaped the jam to secure the win.

Kokomo finished with seven hits. Cole Yearsley had a double and Michael Flaherty, Bodee Wright and Derek Seigneur had an RBI apiece.

Five Kokomo pitchers combined to hold Lakeshore to four hits. Jack Sielatycki took the loss.

The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at KMS.