Jackrabbits continue hot-hitting ways, beat Rivets 12-7

Jun. 5—ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Rockford Rivets 12-7 Friday night for their third straight win.

The Jackrabbits (3-2) belted 14 hits. That came after games of 14 and 21 hits in victories over the Battle Creek Bombers.

Martin Simard-Vincelli and Justus Burke led the way in Friday's win. Simard-Vincelli was 3 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBI. Burke was 3 for 6, giving him 11 hits through the season's first five games. He is batting .478.

Also for Kokomo, Ben Livorsi had a triple, single and two RBI and Chris Santiago had a double and single.

Brandon Clarke, the second of five Kokomo pitchers, earned the win.

The teams play again tonight at Rockford. From there, Kokomo travels to Kalamazoo, Michigan, for games Sunday and Monday. Kokomo returns home Tuesday to face Rockford.