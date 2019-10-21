Jackrabbits: 100 straight appearances in FCS Top 25
(STATS) - South Dakota State made its 100th consecutive appearance in the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday.
On Saturday, the No. 3 Jackrabbits hope to celebrate with an upset of the only team with a longer active run in the national media poll.
The 'Rabbits (6-1) have turned 100 heading into their biggest game of the FCS regular season against No. 1 North Dakota State (7-0), which has made 128 straight appearances in the Top 25. NDSU lost in its last visit to Brookings on Nov. 4, 2017, but the Bison have gone on to win 28 straight games, including two over SDSU last season on the way to capturing their second straight national title.
Saturday's rivalry matchup is so big that it is drawing ESPN's iconic "College GameDay" pregame show to SDSU.
Standing in between the two Missouri Valley Football Conference co-leaders in the rankings is CAA front-runner James Madison (7-1). The three powers have held the same 1, 2 and 3 spots since the preseason poll.
Sam Houston State (21) and Southeast Missouri (24) returned to the Top 25 after being ranked earlier this season. MEAC member Florida A&M entered at No. 20 - the Rattlers' first appearance since the 2009 postseason poll.
A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.
STATS FCS Top 25 (Oct. 21)
1. North Dakota State (7-0), 3,972 points (156 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week's Result: 22-0 win over Missouri State
2. James Madison (7-1), 3,765 (3 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week's Result: 38-10 win over William & Mary
3. South Dakota State (6-1), 3,677
Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week's Result: 42-23 win over Indiana State
4. Weber State (5-2), 3,443
Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week's Result: 51-28 win over Northern Arizona
5. Villanova (6-1), 3,168
Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week's Result: Bye
6. Kennesaw State (6-1), 3,137
Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week's Result: 55-10 win over Presbyterian
7. Sacramento State (5-2), 2,927
Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week's Result: 49-22 win over Montana
8. Illinois State (5-2), 2,781
Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week's Result: 28-14 win over Western Illinois
9. Montana State (5-2), 2,528
Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week's Result: Bye
10. Montana (5-2), 2,422
Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week's Result: 49-22 loss to Sacramento State
11. Northern Iowa (4-3), 2,316
Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week's Result: 42-27 win over South Dakota
12. Central Arkansas (5-2), 2,225
Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week's Result: 31-30 win over Northwestern State
13. Princeton (5-0), 1,780
Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week's Result: 65-22 win over Brown
14. Furman (4-3), 1,618
Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week's Result: 27-10 loss to The Citadel
15. Nicholls (4-3), 1,470
Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week's Result: 17-0 loss to Sam Houston State
16. Towson (4-3), 1,383
Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week's Result: 56-7 win over Bucknell
17. Dartmouth (5-0), 1,188
Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week's Result: 49-7 win over Marist
18. North Carolina A&T (4-2), 1,147
Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week's Result: 34-31 OT loss to Florida A&M
19. Delaware (4-3), 816
Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week's Result: 16-10 win over New Hampshire
20. Florida A&M (6-1), 762
Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 34-31 OT win over North Carolina A&T
21. Sam Houston State (5-3), 735
Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 17-0 win over Nicholls
22. UC Davis (4-4), 663
Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week's Result: 33-25 win over Southern Utah
23. Central Connecticut State (6-1), 645
Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week's Result: 52-14 win over Bryant
24. Southeast Missouri (4-3), 548
Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 24-21 win over Jacksonville State
25. Jacksonville State (5-3), 488
Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week's Result: 24-21 loss to Southeast Missour
Dropped Out: Youngstown State (19), Austin Peay (20), New Hampshire (22)
Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 477, Wofford 264, UIW 196, Stony Brook 167, Alcorn State 131, New Hampshire 127, Austin Peay 103, The Citadel 88, Albany 82, Elon 72, Youngstown State 63, Eastern Washington 62, Southeastern Louisiana 44, Yale 43, Monmouth 34, South Carolina State 25, Portland State 23, Bethune-Cookman 21, Harvard 14, Chattanooga 12, North Dakota 9, Campbell 7, Southern Illinois 4, Duquesne 2, Eastern Kentucky 1