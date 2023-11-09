Jackrabbit men pull away from Dakota Wesleyan for first victory of the season

Nov. 8—BROOKINGS — The starters powered the South Dakota State men's basketball team to its first win of the season on Wednesday night over NAIA foe Dakota Wesleyan in a 83-55 contest at Frost Arena.

Preseason Summit League player of the year Zeke Mayo scored 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting and had 10 rebounds in 29 minutes to power the Jackrabbits (1-1). It was his second consecutive 28-point game after reaching that total in Monday's season opener against Akron.

William Kyle III scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds, and Luke Appel scored 13, along with 10 points from redshirt freshman Kalen Garry for the Jacks, who bullied their way inside to a 46-14 edge in points in the paint. in all, starters accounted for 71 of the Jackrabbits' 83 total points.

"It took us a little while to get going and I was a little disappointed in that," SDSU coach Eric Henderson said in his postgame radio interview. "We had more energy in the second half. Our team needs to continue to get better every single day. We didn't do a great job with that in the first half but we bounced back in the second half."

Despite holding the visiting Tigers to 27% shooting for the game, SDSU was not able to pull away until late in the second half. DWU had the game as close as within 10 points with 11:04 remaining when standout freshman Randy Rosenquist Jr. hit a jumpshot to get DWU to a 55-45 deficit.

But from that point on, SDSU made 10 of its next 12 shots to widen the lead out to 83-54 and put away Dakota Wesleyan, which was playing a Division I opponent for the first time since 2018 and against the Jacks for the first time since 2015.

The Tigers forced 10 turnovers from the Jacks in the first half and trailed by 13 points at the intermission at 40-27. It was DWU's fourth game of the season but was played as an exhibition for the Tigers (3-0).

"These games are never easy. We had big guys out on the perimeter more than they're used to," Henderson said. "Coach (Matt) Wilber does a tremendous job and the kids never stop moving and (DWU) shares the basketball very well. You have to give credit to (DWU), they came in here, amped up with a lot of South Dakota kids. ... I think we did a good job in the second half of challenging what they brought to us."

Rosenquist, the Dakota Valley product averaging 17 points per game to start the season, had 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting for the Tigers to lead the way.

Aside from Rosenquist, DWU's Ethan Determan and Kaden Year both scored eight points and Oliver Vincent posted six points from off the bench. Blaze Lubbers had a team-best seven rebounds for the Tigers, who finished 8-for-40 on 3-pointers and were outrebounded 60-36 in the loss. Sixty rebounds for the Jackrabbits was a single-game program-best in SDSU's Division I era.

Both teams are back in action on Monday, Nov. 13. SDSU plays its first Power Five conference opponent of the season at Kansas State at 7 p.m. DWU is back on the court at 7:30 p.m. at rival Dakota State, a team they already beat this season in Mitchell 82-67 on Oct. 29.