Jackrabbit Jenkins suggests Titans sign him, names price

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was one of many watching his old team’s secondary getting torched by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, and now he’s offering to help.

The Titans’ secondary was no match for the Bills’ high-powered passing attack to begin with, but it also didn’t help that the pass-rush chipped in almost nothing the entire game.

The end result saw Bills quarterback Josh Allen slinging it all over the field and wide receiver Stefon Diggs doing whatever he wanted en route to 148 yards and three touchdowns. Allen posted 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Jenkins, who had his own issues in his lone season with the Titans in 2021, offered his services and even named his price. By the way, the Titans have $5.6 million in cap space right now, per Over the Cap.

Tennessee I’m back healthy but umma need 1 year 3.5 Mil all guaranteed!!! — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) September 20, 2022

After what we saw from Caleb Farley and Tre Avery in particular in Week 2, this doesn’t sound like a bad idea at all.

Granted, we saw last season that Jenkins is hardly the kind of player who will save this secondary, but Tennessee should be trying whatever they can to improve things. Jenkins is a reasonable attempt at doing that.

Of course, the return of Kristian Fulton is the real difference-maker, but the more the merrier as the Titans try to figure things out on defense — and pretty much everywhere.

