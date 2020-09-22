Jackpot: The Raiders kick off in Las Vegas, Alec Ingold scores team's first TD in new home

For anyone who has followed the NFL’s relationship with Las Vegas and gambling in general, Monday night was a bit surreal.

The thought of the league having anything to do with Las Vegas a few years ago was inconceivable. The notion that a team would ever be in Las Vegas was the longest of long shots in Sin City. The league had a combative relationship with Las Vegas for decades.

Yet the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off a new era on Monday night, with the Al Davis Memorial Torch being lit up and the Las Vegas Strip in the background through the windows of Allegiant Stadium. Amazing.

The 2020 season will be full of milestones and firsts for the Las Vegas Raiders, and fullback Alec Ingold became the answer to a cool trivia question. He became the first Raiders player to score a touchdown in Las Vegas, catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr.

For the record, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored the first touchdown in Allegiant Stadium, in the first quarter.

The game kicked off to no fans in the stands, and the team has said no fans will be allowed in all season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Owner Mark Davis has vowed to not take in a game in the new stadium until fans are allowed in as well.

It wasn’t an ideal first home game in Las Vegas for the Raiders, and certainly not what anyone envisioned at the beginning of the year. But it’s Vegas. They always manage to have fun.

