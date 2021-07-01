Jackie Young with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/30/2021
Chris Paul scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half as the Suns ran away from the Clippers to secure a spot in the NBA Finals.
The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident
Larry Bird was one of the NBA's great trash-talkers, and Jamal Mashburn recalled a time that Rodney Rogers found out the hard way during a Team USA scrimmage in 1992.
Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.
The injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo is a devastating blow to the Bucks, who were favored to win the NBA title for the first time since 1974.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon looks back at the Phoenix Suns' road to their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years.
Larry Bird taught a team of college all-stars that they should never talk trash to the "Dream Team"
Steph Curry and Bradley Beal together? The Warriors practically would be unguardable.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Indiana Pacers.
After his performance this past season, is anyone lining up to pay him that?
That'd be devastating.
"Why are they putting the athletes in so much danger?"View Entire Post ›
The Yankees scored seven runs in the first inning, but the Los Angeles Angels scored seven in the ninth for a stunning 11-8 win at Yankee Stadium.
Trading for Damian Lillard will take picks and players, so here are a couple Knicks packages that the Trail Blazers might bite on if he's available.
Brian Scalabrine explained his rationale for why Golden State should look to make a move.
Just how bad was umpire Angel Hernandez in the Giants' loss to the Dodgers? Let's break it down.
The Los Angeles Clippers season ended on Wednesday after a tough series against the Phoenix Suns. After coming back to win two consecutive series down 0-2, they didn't have enough juice to pull off a third. While a championship was the ultimate ...
Ivica Zubac is also out for the Clippers, Cam Johnson is sidelined for the Suns.
ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Clint Capela, the Hawks' top rebounder and one of the NBA's best defensive players, took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a 110-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. In a postseason filled with significant injures, Capela was struck in the right eye by Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket.
In a proposed trade by Bleacher Report, the Pelicans would part with Eric Bledsoe and this year's No. 10 pick for Cavs guard Collin Sexton.