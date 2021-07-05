Jackie Young with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 07/04/2021
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 07/04/2021
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
Here's a look at what the Cameron Davis and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in Detroit.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
Ho-hum, just another ridiculous goal scored by Messi. The quality of his goals alone is worthy of winning a trophy for Argentina.
Devin Bush is making some odd choices on Twitter.
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
Walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a word as the defending champ? I don’t get it.
A golf pro at a Kennesaw, Georgia, golf club was shot and killed at his course on Saturday.
Reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott started 34th but made his way to the front to win the Cup Series first race at Road America in 65 years.
The Finals are here, with two franchises not traditionally on this stage.
See where the other 39 drivers finished Sunday behind winner Chase Elliott in our Road America Cup race results.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.
Australia's Cam Davis edged Troy Merritt with a par at the fifth playoff hole Sunday to win his first US PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are usually better in their approach to media than they showed this week.