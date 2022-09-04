Jackie Young with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Seattle Storm

Associated Press

Before she tried encapsulating one of the more memorable WNBA playoff games, Becky Hammon let out a little chuckle. Hammon could speak with a mix of excitement and relief after the Aces pulled out a wild 110-98 overtime in over the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinal series on Sunday. Spectacular offensive performances, disputable missed calls and one glaring blown assignment by the home team that added up to the Aces being one win away from advancing to the WNBA Finals and ending Sue Bird's career.