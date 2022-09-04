Jackie Young with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Seattle Storm
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Seattle Storm, 09/04/2022
Aces get the Game 3 win on the road in Overtime, 110-98.
Heres everything you need to know about WNBA salaries, from who has the highest, the league average and more.
Before she tried encapsulating one of the more memorable WNBA playoff games, Becky Hammon let out a little chuckle. Hammon could speak with a mix of excitement and relief after the Aces pulled out a wild 110-98 overtime in over the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinal series on Sunday. Spectacular offensive performances, disputable missed calls and one glaring blown assignment by the home team that added up to the Aces being one win away from advancing to the WNBA Finals and ending Sue Bird's career.
