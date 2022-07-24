Jackie Young with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Sparks
    Los Angeles Sparks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/23/2022

Recommended Stories