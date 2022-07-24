Jackie Young with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/23/2022
This is an all-time clip from Lefty.
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was tossed for arguing with the umps ... following a home run by Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani.
For the U.S. women’s relay team, this was a shock. The women pulled a stunner over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at world championships Saturday, while the favored men finished second after the latest sloppy baton exchange in what has been a ritual since before anyone on this team was born. Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate's hand.
See, when you're a legend...View Entire Post ›
Britney Spears sparked concern among fans after she shared not one but 11 nude photos in an hour on Instagram on Thursday. The 40-year-old recently landed in London, and it wasn’t long before she made herself at home in her hotel room by stripping down to her thong. The Toxic hitmaker then uploaded a series of skin-flashing photos and videos of her posing on her hotel bed in her underwear to social media.
David Ortiz and the six other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday.
Sydney McLaughlin broke the 400m hurdles world record for a fourth time at the world track and field championships.
JaMychal Green gave back some of his salary in order to sign with the Warriors.
"What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league."
The U.S. women's 4x100m pulled off the upset. The U.S. men's 4x100m got upset at the world track and field championships in Eugene.
Golfers at two area public golf courses give their opinions on the new state law that bans smoking on public courses.
Reggie Jackson and Goose Gossage had planned to not attend in protest of the induction of David Ortiz because of his failed PED test.
Nico Mannion shared the great story of how he was quickly humbled by Steph Curry.
After Soto rejected a $440 million extension from Washington, the Nationals are now open to trading the slugger.
Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson's return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208.
In the top of the first inning, the umpires spoke to Gabe Kapler and asked Antoan Richardson to make sure he was standing in the first base coach's box.
MLB has seen some teams pour on the runs. These franchises scored the most runs in one game in league history.
Jonas Vingegaard passes final test to all but seal Tour de France Wout van Aert wins penultimate time trial ahead of Vingegaard Green jersey winner Van Aert sets modern-day points record Jumbo-Visma complete domination with three jerseys Tadej Pogacar best young rider; Geraint Thomas third overall
Seth Curry unveiled two things he is for sure better at than his big brother.
What was the breaking point for Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins?