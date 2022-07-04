Jackie Young with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/03/2022
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/03/2022
The country is on edge because of extremist rhetoric and real threats, Alejandro Mayorkas said.
Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a Block vs. Washington Mystics, 07/03/2022
A new viral website has popped up to promote Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film, Nope. Peele took to Twitter to post a link to the website Jupiterclaim.com. The site seems to chronicle the set piece which is a makeshift western town of the same name as the site. On the website you can explore the […]
James Harden and Deandre Ayton headline the best players who are still available in 2022 NBA free agency. Check out a full list here.
The winner earned $4 million while last place was 34 shots behind the leader and took home $120,000.
Moses Moody had an up-and-down 2022 California Classic debut after sustaining a cut eye early into Sunday night's game.
This is our assessment of what Boston did so far.
USC shared statements from six of its head coaches Sunday regarding the Trojans' announced move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Even if Kevin Durant wants to come back, the Warriors have to stop themselves from mortgaging the future they spent three years building.
The Los Angeles Lakers could benefit from a guy like Paris Bass who had a big day in the California Classic Summer League.
The Lakers and Nets reportedly are discussing a blockbuster trade for embattled All-Star point guards.
This is the proper way to get ready for the Genesis Scottish Open and the 150th British Open.
Sergio Garcia's graduation to pariah-in-chief on the DP World Tour is complete after an astonishing outburst in the locker room in the wake of being fined and banned from the Scottish Open for appearing on the Saudi rebel circuit.
Who are potential Big Ten fits if the conference continues to expand?
The father of Nick Kyrgios has accused Wimbledon umpires of double standards and claimed that his controversial son would have been instantly disqualified on Saturday night if he had smashed a ball into the crowd.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for champion J.T. Poston and the rest of the players who made the John Deere Classic cut.
The Big 12 has considered adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
Talor Gooch hasn't played on a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team.
Brooklyn insists that talks are only preliminary at this point, but Chris Haynes' report Saturday that the Nets and Lakers have discussed a Kyrie Irving trade only fueled what is already a widespread expectation that Irving is destined to end up ...
J.T. Poston earned $1,278,000 for his wire-to-wire win at the 2022 John Deere Classic.