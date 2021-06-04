Jackie Young with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic. ''You can tell those people have been in some sort of captivity for the last year, year and change, right?'' Wizards center Robin Lopez said. The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter of the home team's 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk.