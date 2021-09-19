Jackie Young with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/19/2021
France is in a "crisis" with the United States and Australia after Canberra's cancellation of a multi-billion dollar submarine order led Paris to recall envoys from its allies, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. France said on Friday it was recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra over a trilateral security deal also involving Britain which sank the submarine contract with Paris.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
The Ducks beat Stony Brook while Oklahoma beat Nebraska by just seven.
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski showed off their incredible chemistry in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons. Here's how the ex-Patriots fared on Sunday.
Classy move from the Dodgers star.
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
A Wisconsin freshman RB has entered the transfer portal
The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
In fact, moving forward in NASCAR's playoffs, Harvick plans to run all over the reigning Cup Series champion. Elliott is NASCAR's most popular driver and the defending Cup champion doesn't really make waves on the racetrack.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
Here are a few takeaways from today's crushing overtime loss.
Sam Darnold is reborn in Carolina.
The Ducks dropped a spot to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings after a lackluster blowout over Stony Brook, getting leaped by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Cardinals were 2-0. Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cardinals beat the Vikings 34-33 on Sunday after Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the final seconds.