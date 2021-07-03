Jackie Young with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/02/2021
Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/02/2021
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says Jaylen Brown is too good for the Celtics to trade just to 'shake things up', but thinks there are two players Boston would have to consider trading him for.
The Warriors aren't expecting Klay to return until December, but he still is making good progress.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
The UConn product is seen as a logical fit in either team based in the southern California city.
It should not save Beverely from the coming suspension from the league.
Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
Phil Mickelson is making his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut this week. He says it will also be his last after an article written about him.
Point guard Chris Paul could be a Knicks target during NBA free agency.
The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves weighing health versus history as they prepare to take on the host Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night. The third-seeded Bucks advanced to the doorstep of their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974 with a 123-112 home win over the fifth-seeded Hawks in Game 5 on Thursday. Milwaukee did so without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a hyperextended left knee.
Do Kings have enough to land Ben Simmons from the 76ers?
NBA executives predict what Kawhi Leonard will do in free agency and preview the Clippers' offseason, including Reggie Jackson's free agency
The Philadelphia 76ers turned down a trade offer from Indiana which included Malcom Brogdon and 1st round pick.
After some struggles early in his NBA career with the Bulls, Bobby Portis has found a welcome place in Milwaukee.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Opting out of 2021 was an option for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but Friday's deadline came and went without anything from the NFL MVP, per @BillHuberSI.
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly interviewed Scott Brooks for a role on Frank Vogel's staff.
Cavs could trade Kevin Love, Blazers a possibility for a "hometown" reunion.