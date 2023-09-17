Jackie Young with the And-1!

The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines. Officials have apparently taken notice.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top picks against the spread for Week 2.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.