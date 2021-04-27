Jackie Robinson West settles lawsuit with Little League

Reuters

Shohei Ohtani pitched five innings, had two hits, scored three runs and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani entered the contest as the first home run leader (tied with seven) to be the starting pitcher in a game since New York Yankees great Babe Ruth did so against Detroit on June 13, 1921. Mike Trout and Jared Walsh chipped in with four and three hits, respectively, and got home runs from Albert Pujols, Justin Upton and Jose Iglesias among the Angels' season-best 16 hits.