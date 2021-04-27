Jackie Robinson West settles lawsuit with Little League
Jackie Robison West, the young baseball team that captured America's attention in 2014, have a settlement with Little League International after their national championship title was taken awy.
ATLANTA — One swing from Kris Bryant erased the four-run lead the Atlanta Braves built. After Chicago Cubs starter Zach Davies put his team in a bad spot by allowing four runs in the first inning, Bryant’s grand slam in the third tied the score and gave the Cubs a fresh shot at securing a series-opening win. But twice Cubs pitchers failed to deliver a shutdown inning after the offense tied the ...
NBC won't air NHL games beyond the 2021 season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. Turner is second rightsholder.
The Red Sox were unwatchable last summer and expectations this spring were mild at best, but as our John Tomase writes, it's time to acknowledge Boston's fast start and enjoy the good baseball they've been playing.
The MLB replay system didn't seem to work as it was designed in Monday night's game.
Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reached out to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before hiring offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
Before the retired athlete moved in, the property was owned by Michael Jackson
Dennis Schroder says LeBron James is close to coming back from an ankle injury, but the exact timeline for the Lakers star's return remains an unknown.
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson didn’t want to be franchise tagged. But Chicago utilized that tool regardless, and after the team’s flirtation with Kenny Golladay, Robinson quickly signed his franchise tender. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Robinson reiterated he didn’t want to be tagged. But he said he still signed the one-year deal because [more]
Three years ago, the Ravens used the 32nd pick in round one on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the league’s MVP in only his second season. As Jackson inches toward his second contract, Bucky Brooks of NFL Media has an intriguing idea. Brooks thinks the Ravens should at least consider drafting Jackson’s replacement, in Justin [more]
The senator, Lora Reinbold, has been publicly critical of mask policies in the past. At one point, she referred to airline workers as "mask bullies."
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday hit back at calls for his club to be banned from the Champions League for their part in the failed European Super League proposals, saying the suggestion was "absurd".
Condensed Game: Jesse Winker crushed go-ahead home run that proved to be the difference in the Reds' 5-3 extra innings win over the Dodgers
Beth Wilkinson was hired by Dan Snyder to investigate the Washington Football Team's culture and conduct.
Carson Williams hasn’t played organized football since eighth grade.
Chris Goodlett has walked around Churchill Downs many times since joining the Kentucky Derby Museum and heard admiring fans say to each other, “Oh, look at that beautiful gray horse.” Not many of those remarks have come while looking at the winner's circle after the Derby. Essential Quality is expected to be the first gray horse to go off as the Kentucky Derby favorite in 25 years.
Shohei Ohtani lifts the Angels on the mound and at the plate, plus Jordan Luplow walks it off for the Indians in this edition of FastCast
Shohei Ohtani pitched five innings, had two hits, scored three runs and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani entered the contest as the first home run leader (tied with seven) to be the starting pitcher in a game since New York Yankees great Babe Ruth did so against Detroit on June 13, 1921. Mike Trout and Jared Walsh chipped in with four and three hits, respectively, and got home runs from Albert Pujols, Justin Upton and Jose Iglesias among the Angels' season-best 16 hits.
On Monday, Max Homa did what a lot of us do on our day off: he played golf. However, he then did something few of us have ever done.
McGregor tweeted ‘yeah and your mans barred’ after confirming his purchase of the Dublin pub
The heavyweight faces former world champion Joseph Parker at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.