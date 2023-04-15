Jackie Robinson Day 2023: MLB players, teams and legends pay tribute to Jackie Robinson's legacy

Yahoo Sports Staff
Since 2004, MLB has celebrated the life and legacy of Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson every season. On April 15, every player wears No. 42 as a tribute to Robinson's contributions to baseball.

This year was no different, as players and teams found unique ways to honor Robinson.

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor wore custom cleats to pay tribute to Robinson.

The Texas Rangers enlisted Kristoddie Woods, also known as Dallas poet Black Ceasar, to write a poem about Robinson.

Both the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals asked players to speak about the impact Robinson had on their professional careers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates spoke to youth players in MLB's RBI baseball program about Robinson's legacy.

Later Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs met at the Robinson statue outside Dodger Stadium, where Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Jason Heyward, one of the most experienced Black players in the league, gave speeches about Robinson's importance.

"When you're cutting real deep, when you're talking about who you are as God created you, the color of your skin ain't good enough," Roberts said. "It doesn't cut any deeper than that, and this is why Jackie was chosen to be that person, to be able to fight the fight for all of us, to give us this opportunity."

MLB accounts posted multiple tributes to Robinson, including clips of his playing career.

Other teams, including the Dodgers, sent out graphics celebrating Robinson.