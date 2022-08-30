Jackie Manuel to coach North Carolina Men’s Basketball junior varsity team

Former UNC guard Jackie Manuel is set to take on a new role for the North Carolina men’s basketball program.

After spending last season as UNCs’ Men’s basketball director of player and team development, Manuel will be tacking on an additional role as the Junior Varsity coach. Manuel joined the men’s basketball staff in 2021 after being the director of player and team development for the UNC women’s basketball team the year prior.

Manuel played at North Carolina for four seasons, becoming a vital part of the 2005 national champion team. More known for his defense, Manuel received two Atlantic Coast Conference all-defense awards in that span.

This move puts Manuel in the footsteps of Hubert Davis, who served as the JV coach from 2013 to 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic had put a significant pause on sports, including the JV team, which has not had a game played since March of 2020.

There is no schedule yet, but the program has already announced that an interest meeting for those wanting to try out will be held on September 1st by Manuel.

