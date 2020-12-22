Jackie MacMullan says Dwayne Haskins should no longer be a captain after latest antics

Jackie MacMullan says Haskins should no longer be a captain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of the 2020 season, then-starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins was voted one of the five captains of the Washington Football Team by his teammates. That didn't change, even after he was benched following Week 4.

But after Haskins' latest antics -- partying mask-less and violating NFL COVID protocols following Washington's 20-15 loss to Seattle -- longtime sports analyst Jackie MacMullan believes No. 7 should be stripped of his captain duties.

"I'll tell you one of the first things I'd be doing this week, I'd take that 'C' right off his chest," MacMullan said on ESPN's Around the Horn.

"He's not befitting of the captain of my football team," she continued.

Photos of Haskins breaking protocol went viral on social media on Monday, and the 23-year-old apologized for his actions one day later.

"It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action," Haskins wrote on Twitter, shortly before making his account private, meaning only those who follow him on the social media platform can view his tweets.

Even before Sunday's incident, Haskins' future in Washington was rocky at best.

On the field, Haskins was relegated from starter to third-string earlier this season, and only returned to the field this past Sunday after the team's top two signal-callers, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, were unable to play due to injury. When he did play, the results were mixed at best, with the passer failing to show the growth that Washington's coaching staff were hoping to see in Year 2.

Off the field, Haskins' antics were the latest of multiple incidents during his tenure in Washington where the quarterback's immaturity has been prevalent.

Taking everything into account, could Haskins' latest incident be the final act of his tenure in the nation's capital?

"I think there's a good chance for it," MacMullan said.