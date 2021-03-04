Jackie Bradley Jr.'s wife confirms Brewers move, thanks Red Sox in heartfelt tweet

JBJ's wife confirms Brewers move, thanks Red Sox and fans in heartfelt tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s long tenure with the Boston Red Sox is over.

Reports surfaced Thursday that the veteran outfielder had agreed to a two-year, $24 million free agent contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bradley's wife, Erin, posted a heartfelt tweet Thursday morning thanking the Red Sox, their fans and confirming her husband's move to the Brewers.

There aren’t enough words to convey how I feel but thank you @RedSox @RedSoxFund & fans for the great memories. I won’t say goodbye but see ya later, for Boston will always have a place in my heart. For now I say hello @Brewers -can’t wait for this new adventure @JackieBradleyJr — Erin Bradley (@erinhbradley) March 4, 2021

Red Sox legend Fred Lynn also tweeted about Bradley's departure and wished him well in Milwaukee.

Bradley made his MLB debut in 2013 and played eight seasons for the Red Sox.

He quickly became one of baseball's best defensive outfielders and won a Gold Glove Award in 2018. He also earned an American League All-Star selection in 2016.

His best moment with the Red Sox came in October of 2018 when he won American League Championship Series MVP after Boston defeated the Houston Astros in a five-game series. Bradley and the Red Sox went on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series a few weeks later.