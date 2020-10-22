Jackie Bradley Jr. voices frustration with Gold Glove finalist snub

JBJ voices frustration with Gold Glove finalist snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Despite being one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball throughout his career, Jackie Bradley Jr. only has one Gold Glove to his name.

Not only was Bradley snubbed again in 2020, he wasn't even named a Gold Glove finalist. Byron Buxton (Twins), Ramon Laureano (Athletics) and Luis Robert (White Sox) earned the center field nominations in the American League.

After the nominees were announced, JBJ took to Twitter to express his confusion with the selection process.

I just don't understand, and I have yet to have anyone from any analytics department explain to me how they "calculate" the "numbers" or better yet how can you physically improve on them as a player," he wrote.

He has a fair gripe. The 30-year-old made Red Sox games watchable this season with several highlight-reel catches, such as the ones below.

Bradley is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.