Jackie Bradley Jr. messes with Red Sox fans via cryptic tweets amid free agency

Jackie Bradley Jr. messes with Red Sox fans via cryptic tweets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're one for reading between the lines, Jackie Bradley Jr.'s tweet Tuesday morning may have caught your eye.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder, who reportedly is drawing interest from multiple teams in free agency, began his day with this tweet:

"O you of little faith..." 🖖🏾 — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) February 23, 2021

Maybe Bradley was just quoting the Bible. Or maybe he was referencing something completely unrelated to baseball.

But if you're a Red Sox fan, perhaps you thought the 30-year-old was hinting at his free-agent plans. Was Bradley claiming Boston has "little faith" in him? The Sox have expressed a desire to re-sign Bradley, but the veteran reportedly is seeking a multi-year deal that may not fit into Chaim Bloom's rebuilding plans.

Or was Bradley chiding impatient fans who want to see him choose his team already? Position players reported to spring training this week, after all, and Bradley still doesn't have an employer for 2021. Or maybe Bradley is disappointed that other teams are showing "little faith," which is why he's still a free agent.

Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis was among those wondering what Bradley was getting at -- but the outfielder kept his cards close to the vest.

Looks like we're still in the matrix of Bradley's free agency. According to ex-teammate J.D. Martinez, however, the eight-year veteran is confident he'll land a deal soon.

“I text him a little bit,” Martinez told reporters Tuesday, via MassLive.com. “He’s doing all right. He feels confident, says he’s got a couple offers and is just waiting for that one person to just take that next step so he can go ahead and sign."