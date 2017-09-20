Jackie Bradley Jr. made this home-run robbery look too easy

Every home-run robbery is a great baseball achievement but like most things in life, when you can make a home-run robbery look completely effortless, you’re gonna win 1,000 extra cool points.

That’s just what Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. did Tuesday night. The Red Sox were playing the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, which Mike Trout will tell you is a playground for home-run thievery. Look at Bradley calmly approach this fifth-inning would-be dinger off Chris Davis’ bat. Bradley hopped up, grabbed it above the wall and landed just as calmly.

Yep, Jackie Bradley Jr. is out here making home-run stealing look like light work.

Jackie Bradley Jr. stole this homer from Chris Davis. (MLB.tv) More

What made this all the more important was the 0-0 score at the time. It would actually remain that way into the 11th inning. And wouldn’t you know it, it was Bradley who made the difference again. Standing on third base, he zoomed in to score the game’s only run on a wild pitch by Brad Brach.

In a tight AL East race with the Yankees, let’s remember this night — and what Bradley’s glove and legs did — if the Red Sox win by one game.

