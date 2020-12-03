Jackie Bradley Jr. confirms he's drawing interest from 'multiple teams'

JBJ shares free agency update, confirms multiple teams have interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We have it on good authority that several teams are interested in signing Jackie Bradley Jr. in free agency.

That authority is Jackie Bradley Jr.

The former(?) Boston Red Sox outfielder joined ex-teammate Will Middlebrooks and Danny Vietti on CBS Sports' "Fantasy Baseball Today" podcast to share an update on how free agency has gone so far.

"I definitely have been able to hear from a couple teams,” Bradley said. "That’s good to know that there’s definitely interest — and interest from multiple teams."

According to reports, the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets all are potential landing spots for Bradley. The Red Sox also have approached the 30-year-old about signing a multi-year contract to remain in Boston, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

Just don't hold your breath on a Bradley deal anytime soon amid another glacial MLB offseason.

"As of right now, things are kind of moving slow," Bradley said. "You see the NBA ... they’re making moves left and right. I think we all kind of knew that baseball was going to be slow. So over the past 30 days or so, things have been kind of very chill, very relaxed. Haven’t heard much talk around the league right now.

"But for me, that’s fine. I’m a pretty patient guy. That hasn’t been my main focus at the moment because I have a little one who is going to be here imminently and that’s been my main focus: making sure I’m here for my family. All that other stuff is going to take care of itself.”

Bradley and his wife, Erin, are expecting their second child soon as the veteran outfielder trains in the Fort Myers area, per Bradford.

Bradley has spent his entire eight-year career in Boston and had a strong 2020 campaign at the plate, slashing .283/.364/.450 in 55 games. The Red Sox didn't offer him a contract extension or move him prior to the 2020 MLB trade deadline, though, so his future remains very much unclear.