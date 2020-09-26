Jackie Bradley Jr. addresses uncertain Red Sox future, mindset entering free agency

JBJ addresses uncertain Sox future, mindset entering free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a strong chance this weekend will be the last we see of Jackie Bradley Jr. in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

The veteran center fielder is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which means he'll be free to sign with any team. On Saturday, Bradley addressed his uncertain future in Boston during a Zoom call with reporters and said he'd be open to re-signing.

Bradley on interest in returning: ‘I don’t know how to define it... I don’t know what the future holds...You go through the process and find out what’s going to be the best fit.’ Says he would be open to returning to Sox. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 26, 2020

Bradley says he’s ‘sure we’ll talk’ with the Red Sox in the offseason. ‘I’m excited for the opportunity (to be a free agent) and I think it’s going to be an interesting one.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 26, 2020

If Bradley opts to sign elsewhere, the Red Sox could pursue Houston Astros star George Springer in free agency. Top outfield prospect Jarren Durran is in the pipeline as well and may reach the majors as early as next season.

JBJ helped the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 and was named MVP of the American League Championship Series vs. the Astros. The 30-year-old earned his first Gold Glove that year as well, and has earned a reputation as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game.