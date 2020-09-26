Jackie Bradley Jr. addresses uncertain Red Sox future, mindset entering free agency

JBJ addresses uncertain Sox future, mindset entering free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a strong chance this weekend will be the last we see of Jackie Bradley Jr. in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

The veteran center fielder is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which means he'll be free to sign with any team. On Saturday, Bradley addressed his uncertain future in Boston during a Zoom call with reporters and said he'd be open to re-signing.

If Bradley opts to sign elsewhere, the Red Sox could pursue Houston Astros star George Springer in free agency. Top outfield prospect Jarren Durran is in the pipeline as well and may reach the majors as early as next season.

JBJ helped the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 and was named MVP of the American League Championship Series vs. the Astros. The 30-year-old earned his first Gold Glove that year as well, and has earned a reputation as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game.