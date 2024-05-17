Jackets stun top seed in 11 innings

May 16—Fans of the Lee County Yellow Jackets from Generation X can tell you that every Rose has its thorn.

The current Jacket players of Generation Z can also tell you how every Rose can pick up a stinger.

The Yellow Jackets did the stinging Wednesday night, as they advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA 3A baseball playoffs, outlasting top-seeded J.H. Rose 1-0 in 11 innings behind outstanding pitching from Walker McDuffie and Blane McDonald. The pair put up 11 zeroes, combined to throw 164 pitches and allow just three hits while striking out 15 Rampants.

Rose, which entered the game ranked No. 1 in 3A and No. 2 among all high school teams in North Carolina, regardless of classification, had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the 11th when Parker Watson hit a hard liner into center field that briefly raised the hopes of the Rose (23-3) faithful. However, BJ Brown ran the ball down to end the game, which lasted roughly three hours.

Brown, a senior who will play for UNC Wilmington next season, hit the first pitch of the top of the 11th for a double off Rose pitcher Matthew Conway. The Rampants got McDuffie for the first out, but then Andrew Stanfield got ahead in the count 3-0. Conway battled back to 3-2 before Stanfield fouled off a possible third strike, then launched a ball deep to left for a double and traded places with Brown. After 31 outs, the Jackets had the lead on the defending 3A East champions.

There were still three outs to go when the inning ended, and the Rose Rampants never die easy. McDonald got the first two batters to ground out, but Wyatt Fagundus keep Rose's hopes alive when he worked a walk. Lee got within a strike of victory with Andrew Wallen at the plate, but then Wallen rocketed a double into left field. Luke Sheets got the ball back into the infield time to save the run, but everyone in the stadium knew a winner would likely be decided in the next at-bat. McDonald bookended two called strikes around two balls, then Watson took his shot and Brown snagged it for the win.

Lee County (21-9) will either host Orange or travel to Terry Sanford for the next round, with the game scheduled for Friday. Those teams played each other in a late Thursday game. Most of the Jacket are familiar with both teams. Lee has faced Terry Sanford three times in the past two seasons, and also played Orange in 2023.

It was noted by some observers that while no one wants to have to win at Rose to advance, if one has to face the Rampants, this was an ideal time. By playing Rose in the round of 16, rather than in a regional or state final, one only has to win once. Lee came into the game with McDuffie, a UNC-Chapel Hill recruit and one of the state's best hurlers, fully rested.

He pitched the best game of his career. After a walk in the first inning, McDuffie did not allow a hit, or even a baserunner, until Fagundus singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. But he responded, cutting down Wallen swinging on a full-count pitch,, forcing Watson to pop up on the infield, and then catching Owen Simmons looking to end the inning.

McDuffie had a 1-2-3 eighth inning, but had to leave the game after throwing 109 pitches.

McDonald came in for the ninth inning, and saw those same three Rose hitters, Fagundus, Wallen and Watson, all reach with two out. But he got Simmons to pop up with the bases loaded and take the game to the 10th.

Lee got two on with two out, but Sheets hit a liner at Watson in left to end the top of the 10th. McDonald breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom half in just a few minutes, setting up an 11th with the Jackets Nos. 2 through 4 hitters ready to go.

Wallen, a 6'7" senior who throws as fast as 91mph, started the game for the Rampants, and while not as dominating as McDuffie, he was just as hard-nosed and made it through 7 2/3 innings before hitting his own pitch limit. Fans of the Tar Heels are no doubt grateful to know that McDuffie and Wallen will be teammates next season.

But on Wednesday night, they locked up in what has to be one of the best pitchers' duels in recent NCHSAA history. Sheets opened the game with a single, but Wallen got Brown to hit into a 6-4-3 double play before McDuffie singled. Stanfield grounded out, and then the Jackets didn't get another hit until Gavin Swann singled in the third, only to be thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double.

The Jackets had their best chance again Wallen in the fourth, when Stanfield singled with two out. Blake Carlyle walked and Landon Miles got hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Joshua Hall went down swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the inning.

Lee wouldn't have another hit until Stanfield singled with one out in the ninth against Rose reliever Conway. Brown was hit once and walked once in between those innings, but couldn't advance either time.

Stanfield went 3-for-5 to lead the Jackets, and Brown also reached three times, on a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch. For the Rampants, Fagundus reached four times, on a hit and three walks. Wallen had the only other hits Rose collected, going 2-for-5.