Jackets sting another out-of-state foe

Apr. 9—Lee County began its current four-game winning streak the Saturday before last, when it opened an Easter tournament with a victory against a team from New York. On Friday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight, this time by downing a visitor from Kentucky.

Lee, which took a week-long break from the Sandhills Athletic Conference to play in the Fayetteville showcase where it won all three of its games, hit the road again Friday to play at the USA Baseball complex in Cary. Lee's opponent for the day was the Prestonsburg High School Blackcats of Kentucky, and the Jackets finished strong down the stretch to claim an 8-2 victory.

Lee (11-5 overall) took an early 2-0 lead before the Blackcats even had a chance to bat, but the game stayed close until the later innings. Prestonsburg got one of the runs back in the third, and it was 2-1 going to the fifth, when the Jackets brilliantly executed some "small ball" tactics to turn two walks and two bunts into a pair of runs. When the Blackcats finally got another run in the sixth inning, Lee answered with a four-run seventh.

Andrew Stanfield allowed five hits and one earned run over six innings to get the win. He struck out six and threw 94 pitches. Seth Beal pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to end the game.

The Blackcats were in North Carolina on a tour where they played four games in five days, also facing South Granville, Orange, and Durham Academy.

Friday's game opened with Luke Sheets walking on a full-count pitch. Tghe next two batters made outs, but then Stanfield helped himself with an RBI double that scored Sheets. After a walk, Austin Ragan singled to make it 2-0 in favor for Lee, which was designated as the visiting team even though the game was in its home state.

Meanwhile, Stanfield had the Blackcats well in hand. He allowed a single to the first batter, but then set down six in a row before an error put him in a jam to open the third. Prestonsburg's first hit of the game later that inning cost him an unearned run, but he pitched out of the jam with the 2-1 lead and sailed through the fourth.

Will Rannells led off the top of the fifth with a walk, then moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third before Sheets worked out a walk of his own. Lee then went small, as BJ Brown laid down a bunt as Rannells dashed for home plate and scored. Sheets moved up to second and then stole third himself with Walker McDuffie at bat. At this point, McDuffie bunted a 2-0 pitch up the third-base line and Sheets dashed home.

Prestonsburg scored to make it 4-2 after six, but Sheets started a one-out rally in the sixth with a base hit. Brown was hit by a pitch, and then Sheets stole third before being awarded home on a balk. Brown scored on an error to make it 6-2, McDuffie singled, and then Stanfield doubled to bring him in. Stanfield scored to end the inning when he tagged up and crossed home plate before a teammate was tagged out also trying to advance.

In addition to the strong pitching performance, Stanfield was the only Jacket to have more than one hit or RBI, getting two of each in the win. Sheets reached three times on a hit and two walks, and scored three runs.

The Jackets return to SAC play tonight at 7 p.m. for a road game against the Richmond Raiders.