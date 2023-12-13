Jackets by the Numbers: Inside St. Augustine football's explosive 2023 season

St. Augustine's 2023 football season is in the books, and it's time to tally up the numbers from a offense to rank among St. Johns County's most explosive ever.

While the Jackets came up two points short of the Class 3M football championship, denied 21-19 by Daytona Beach Mainland, they rewrote several pages of St. Johns County history. Until Mainland's defense contained St. Augustine on the turf of Tallahassee's Bragg Memorial Stadium on Thursday, the Jackets had scored at least 31 points against every opponent.

A sampling of the numbers:

St. Augustine's Marquice King (8) celebrates his interception with Trenton Jones (1) against Brunswick. Both Yellow Jackets scored special teams touchdowns against Mainland on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets ended with 582 points, an average of 41.6 points per game. The total points would have likely topped 600 if not for Hurricane Idalia, which wiped out the scheduled Sept. 1 game against a St. Petersburg Gibbs team that ultimately finished 1-8.

Junior quarterback Locklan Hewlett passed for 2,702 yards even while missing three games, and combined with the considerable contributions of senior Dylan Cook , St. Augustine passed for 3,668 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Senior running back Devonte Lyons concluded his senior year with 1,558 yards and 27 touchdowns, and wrapped up his Jackets career with 3,857 yards.

Three receivers finished above 850 yards: junior Carl Jenkins Jr. (1,172), junior Trenton Jones (997) and senior Myles Simmons (874). Jenkins and Jones can both return for 2024, as can sophomore Somourian Wingo, who caught 29 passes for 533 yards.

The Jackets also achieved a rare feat with their first-quarter return touchdowns against Mainland, Jones on the opening kickoff and Marquice King on a blocked field goal. The most recent team to score twice on returns in a championship was Miami Central in 2021, when Trent Henry and Joshisa Trader both scored interception returns in a 49-14 win over Merritt Island.

A less happy stat for St. Johns County, though: County teams have now lost their last six FHSAA football finals. That list also includes 2006 Nease (25-21 vs. Tampa Plant), 2007 Nease (23-15 vs. Miami Booker T. Washington), 2007 St. Augustine (17-10 vs. Naples), 2016 Ponte Vedra (35-33 vs. Plantation American Heritage) and 2017 Bartram Trail (37-24 vs. Venice).

Nease's DeVos named top cross country coach

Nease head coach Ted DeVos won the Florida Dairy Farmers boys cross country coach of the year award after leading the Panthers to the team championship in Class 4A.

DeVos, who previously raced for Nease himself during the mid-1990s, led the Panthers to the team title for the first time.

Creekside's Alyson Johnson received top runner honors for Class 4A girls, one month after winning St. Johns County's first individual girls state title.

Around St. Johns

Nease senior Matt Ryan ran 16:24 to place 39th in a field of elite runners from across America at the Foot Locker Cross Country Nationals in San Diego. … Bartram Trail kicker Liam Padron is scheduled to kick at the U.S. Army Bowl in Texas.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Augustine Yellow Jackets 2023: High school football top stats