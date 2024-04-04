Jackets earn sweep in Fayetteville showcase

Apr. 3—Lee County baseball's slump seems like ancient history now.

The Yellow Jackets completed an emphatic bounce-back from their skid Tuesday evening, completing a three-day showcase in Fayeteville with a clean sweep. Lee defeated Dunkirk (NY) 6-2 on Saturday, downed North Moore 16-2 on Monday, both at Freedom Christian Academy, then wrapped things up Tuesday with a 5-1 win at Jack Britt.

Against the Buccaneers, Lee County took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to back-to-back groundouts from Walker McDuffie and Andrew Stanfield that each produced a run. The Jackets (10-5) added three more runs in the third, the first on another RBI groundout from McDuffie, followed by a two-run homer from Stanfield.

That was plenty for the Jackets' pitchers. Blane McDonald started and tossed five shutout innings with just four runs allowed, and then Gavin Swann finished up. Jack Britt scored one run in the top of the seventh after loading the bases on two hits and a fielding miscue, but Swann retired the last three Bucs to end it with just one run allowed.

Lee had just six hits in the contest, but did a strong job of situational hitting, even on its outs. BJ Brown went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and leadoff man Luke Sheets went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk. McDuffie drove in two runs and Stanfield drove in three.

It was a strong performance, avoiding a letdown against a struggling Britt team one day after administering a beatdown to North Moore, a very strong 1A team that entered ranked in the top five in that class and which was 8-2 with four mercy-rule wins in a row at one point in March.

Lee was confident of victory with ace Walker McDuffie taking his turn on the hill, but what fueled the rout was a big day at the plate. Lee was the visiting team and led 2-0 before the Mustangs even had a chance to hit. The Jackets led 14-0 by the time North Moore pushed across an unearned run in the fourth. Lee head coach Dalton Hardee pulled McDuffie at the end of that inning, after he had qualified for a win. Dylan Mashburn pitched the bottom of the fifth to end it.

North Moore pitching struggled to find the plate and several Lee players drew walks. Sheets, who led off in this game as well, walked four times, stole four bases, and scored three runs, never even having an official at-bat. Brown went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Will Rannells was 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI, and three runs scored.

The Yellow Jackets opened the tournament Friday night with a 6-2 win over Dunkirk, a New York team making a season-opening road trip. This ended a five-game skid for Lee, all against very strong opponents but still not a trend the Jackets wanted to continue. The Jackets will try to make it four wins in a row Friday evening, when they face Prestonsburg (Ky.) at 5 p.m. at the USA Baseball Trainibng Complex in Cary.