Jackets eager to rebound vs. strong Oilers trio

After one of their worst defensive performances of the young season, the Columbus Blue Jackets are working to tighten up the play in front of their goal.

They had better figure out the plan in a hurry.

Columbus returns to action Wednesday to host superstar Connor McDavid, 50-goal scorer Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers.

If their last performance -- a 7-4 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday -- is any indication, the Blue Jackets will have their work cut out from them.

The Flyers' seven tallies in the high-scoring affair matched the most Columbus has allowed this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins also dropped a seven-spot in a 7-2 rout on Oct. 5 in the Blue Jackets' first road game of the season.

Trailing 4-2 with little more than nine minutes to play on Saturday, the Flyers blitzed Columbus for five straight goals en route to the victory.

The stinging loss left the Blue Jackets 2-1-2 in their last five games -- with the previous four games ending in overtime. It also snapped the club's six-game points run.

"I'm not in a situation here saying, 'Oh my God,'" Columbus coach John Tortorella told Bluejackets.com. "We have played really well. Up to that point, we haven't had many clunkers. If we have one clunker every 11 games, then I'll be the happiest coach in the league.

"I'm very happy about how the team has played up to that point. We sucked against Philly."

The team will look to rebound against Edmonton without two starters who were hurt in Philadelphia and placed on injured reserve Monday.

Defenseman Ryan Murray broke his hand and is expected to miss three to four weeks. Left winger Alexandre Texier injured his knee and will be out two to four weeks.

It's been primarily a three-man show for the Oilers this season -- McDavid, Draisaitl and newcomer James Neal -- but it's basically an act that Edmonton fans have seen before.

Last season, the Oilers became just the second NHL team in history to miss the playoffs despite having two 100-point producers in McDavid and Draisaitl.

The duo has become a trio as Neal, acquired from the provincial rival Calgary Flames in the summer for Milan Lucic, has potted 10 goals (seven via the power play).

McDavid, Draisaitl and Neal have combined for 26 goals. The rest of the lineup, from the remaining forwards to the blue line, has mustered 11.

"We haven't gotten the secondary scoring that we had envisioned when we sat there in the summertime. I still think some of these players are going to score some goals," Oilers general manager Ken Holland told The Athletic.

"We need to get one or two guys going. Maybe it'll loosen everybody up."

Their contest in Ohio will complete Edmonton's first back-to-back set this season, and the club will do it carrying a two-game losing streak -- the first time dropping consecutive games in regulation.

The Oilers opened a three-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit on Tuesday night just two days after a lackluster showing in a 6-2 matinee defeat to the Florida Panthers.

Draisaitl scored his 10th goal on an assist from McDavid on Tuesday, but Edmonton couldn't cash in on a late power play as Detroit cracked its eight-game (0-7-1) losing streak.

--Field Level Media