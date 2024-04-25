Jackets drop non-conference finale to TS

Apr. 24—Lee County baseball geared up for its regular-season ending games with Southern Lee by taking on All-American Conference co-leader Terry Sanford in a road game Monday night in Fayetteville.

The game did not go well for the Yellow Jackets, who were in the game until the Bulldogs used a seven-run fifth inning to score an 8-0 victory over Lee. Terry Sanford (17-5 overall) had taken a 1-0 lead in the second inning prior to its fifth-inning outburst.

Both teams faced important games later in the week. While Lee County (14-8) has already won the 3A half of the Sandhills Athletic Conference, it does want to win its unofficial county championship against Southern, which was contested Tuesday night and will be again Thursday. As for Terry Sanford, it is tied for first in the AAC with Harnett Central and will need to beat Westover twice this week in order to assure a co-championship and put pressure in the Trojans to win its games.

Neither team was using their ace for more than an inning or two, but Lee's Blane McDonald and Terry Sanford's Jack Reaves put on a strong show while they were in there. The Bulldogs scored a second-inning run off McDonald when they got the leadoff man on and moved him around with two sacrifice hits, but other than that, each team held off every scoring threat until after McDonald left the game at the end of four innings. He had thrown just 30 pitches and will be available for significant work against the Cavaliers. If the Jackets wish, they have all hands on deck for those games.

However, this decision doomed Lee against Terry Sanford, and the Jackets' defense didn't help, either. The Bulldogs picked up four hits and one walk in the fifth, and also were helped by the Jackets committed three fielding errors. By the time the side was finally retired, the 1-0 game had become 8-0. The teams then played out the string.

Lee had three hits in the game, two by Andrew Stanfield and one by BJ Brown.

The Yellow Jackets played at Southern Tuesday night in a game that ended after press time. They will host the Cavaliers on Thursday at 7 p.m. to complete the regular season.