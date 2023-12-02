JACKETS BUZZ INTO FINAL: Devonte Lyons, defense lead St. Augustine football past Dunbar

ST. AUGUSTINE | Make way for the Jackets.

St. Augustine football is back in the title game after a 16-year wait, with a back called Bam and a defense that refused to bust, slamming Fort Myers Dunbar's run to a 35-14 halt in Friday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3S football semifinal at Foots Brumley Stadium.

Once again, Bam -- senior running back Devonte Lyons went boom, rumbling for 163 yards and three more touchdowns to keep the Jackets chugging forward, one game away now from bringing home a second state championship trophy to go with the one from 2005.

Four defensive stops on fourth down to halt Dunbar drives inside the 30. Three more touchdowns for Lyons, a touchdown-making locomotive in playoff time. Two back-breaking long gains from receivers Trenton Jones and Carl Jenkins Jr., direct from the right arm of Locklan Hewlett.

There's no partridge in a pear tree at the end for the Jackets (13-0), just a trip next Thursday to Bragg Memorial Stadium on the Florida A&M campus in Tallahassee for a St. Johns-Volusia showdown against Daytona Beach Mainland.

"It's just gratifying to see these kids work so hard, maximize their potential and have such a special year," said St. Augustine coach Brian Braddock.

This story will be expanded.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Augustine-Dunbar: High school football state semifinal